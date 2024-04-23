Season of Discovery Hotfixes April 23rd

Wtf is going on at Blizzard? People complain about how SPriest DoTs do too much damage, Marksmanship does too much burst, Melee Hunters do too much damage... so what does Blizzard do? They buff ALL damage by SPriest by 10% while in Shadowform, Marksmanship is going to be nuts with instant Aimed Shot (double instant with Lock and Load rune), and Melee Hunters are untouched. How about we just buff all damage, then nerf all PvP damage by 50%? I know they're going to add a hidden PvP damage nerf, but it has to be big.
"diminish the melee playstyle"Im playing SOD for melee hunter. God I hope they dont destroy the only DPS only class in the game.
Love how they kill ele shamans with that change xDAnd yes, they are bottom dps already WITH the rune they NEED in this specc... And yep, they just made it unplayable in raids, GJ Blizz!