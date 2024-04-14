Season of Discovery - Hints of Tauren Paladins To Come?

please keep ally pally and horde shaman :D
bring paladin on horde site gogo
Yes please ! And dwarves shaman. That would mean that rune replacing the missing classes would become irrelevant but I need alliance sham
But there is no hint at Alliance Shaman, so I don't think this won't happen.
I want human shamans then
Get the !@#$ out of our faces with that retail bull%^&*. Horde has Shamans, Alliance has Paladins, and it stays that way. And this is coming from a guy maining Paladin for 15 years that is currently playing Horde because friends wanted to roll Horde (no regrets whatsoever).NO Horde Paladins and NO Alliance Shamans.Thank you
I specifically played alliance for paladins and left my entire wrath guild to go horde. This would piss a lot of people off, myself included.
In the end we have nothing to say. The team decides. Its not like it will change the ratio we have currently on all server Horde vs Alliance
Please make this an actual thing. This isn’t vanilla, it’s an experiment for classic+ and whatever blizzard wants to take from it. Giving both factions the exclusive class would solve a lot of the QQ about pvp etc.
SoD is absolute trash
This ain't classic so please experiment as much as you can. Horde paladins and Alliance shamans, hell you can even add some basic version of demon hunters why not.
This is... just a NPC being shown doing something fitting for her future role before her time. Discovery is supposed to be basically-canon, just showing some things we missed before. And I'm pretty sure "100+ Tauren Paladins" would not have been missed for three expansions, especially since you just wrote they formed in Cataclysm.It would also make so little sense to introduce paladins/shamans cross faction in the level 60 bracket? If they were interested in that, they could have simply added that from the start instead of in two months.
Oho, this is REALLY BAD, they will put Tauren Paladin in the future. One thing i HATE SO MUCH on Retail is the logic of the race/class.Night Elf shaolin chinese monkWeird worgen classesTauren rogue LOLand so on.
NO This wILL RUiN tHe SpiriT OF CLASsIcAmazing people are still saying this, playing an entirely different take on classic, 5-6 months in. Go play era if you want true classic. Happily welcoming Tauren Paladins and Dwarf Shamans.
yes yes, I will create holy paladin tauren female I will name her Holymilk!
must be due to the lack of SoD content, but it seems WoWhead is no longer your news source but rather just a gossip magazine you see at the checkout line in grocery stores, rip