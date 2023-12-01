Season of Discovery Gameplay Notes: Higher Level Items and Activities Not Available In Phase 1

As explained here
yesterday, the maximum rank that can be achieved in Phase 1 of Season of Discovery is rank 3. Additionally:
- The Tidal Charm trinket does not drop from Prince Nazjak in Arathi Highlands in Phase 1 of Season of Discovery.
- The Arena Master and Arena Grand Master trinkets are not available in Phase 1.
- Runes that will become available in future phases cannot be obtained in the current phase.
- World chests located in high level zones will not ever spawn during early phases.
- The Stranglethorn Fishing Tournament will begin with the Phase 2 of Season of Discovery. Intrepid players who survive going to Stranglethorn Vale at level 25 need not bring a fishing pole.