Season of Discovery Development Team Discussing Phase 4 Raid Lockout Cadence

AggrendWoW



I just posted something on the official forums but just letting anyone who is concerned about the twice weekly lockout to know we hear ya. We are talking about it as a team and we'll have a bit more info (and ideally context) available soon.



Try not to panic too much. Ultimately if this isn't something that we think will work in a satisfying way, we'll just not do it. We aren't dug in on it at all. Glad to hear the feedback. Try to keep it calm and civil, though and remember we all want the same thing; for P4 to be fun and engaging.



