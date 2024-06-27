Season of Discovery Development Team Discussing Phase 4 Raid Lockout Cadence

Good please don't let this go live imagine getting world buffs 2x a week to do molten core, bwl, ony, and world bosses now!
I feel like core content like MC, BWL, AQ40, NAXX should only ever be on a weekly lockout. Things like world bosses, Ony, ZG, AQ20 would be acceptable on the biweekly lockouts.
More lockouts is good. If it's too much for you, simply stick to one a week. Don't punish the rest of us that enjoy raiding and want to do it multiple times per week.
Very quick feedback response is great. Hopefully they change it to weekly
Sounds like they are coming to their senses, and wow that's a relief. Getting fully buffed twice a week for 4 raids was going to be too much.
I'm good just doing the raid once week, I have other stuff to do. Getting wb's takes no time at all, the people worried about that are just silly.
Don't want to do it twice a week? Do it once then, problem solved...
SOD starts with short lockouts, people complain its too much raiding and the 3 day cadence makes it confusing. Switches to once a week, everyone complains there's nothing to do. Switches to a 2x weekly scheduled reset to give more to do and fix the confusing cadence, everyone complains that there's too much raid prep. You don't have to get fully buffed every lockout, imagine, you don't have to get orange parses on every lockout of a seasonal game mode to enjoy the game.
found <GM> artemishowl just a few mins ago wielding thunderfury on the SoD PTR. Hilarious. i think we scared him off.
Offer both? provide single raid lock out option with an additional piece or two of gear each boss to compensate for running it less each week? Let the raid leader toggle it prior to getting saved. 20 ppl is hard to balance even once a week, especially during the summer when people have plans outside of wow. Also a lot of competition coming up with FF14, Retail, and Cata that will divide their availability further.
Glad you guys are hearing that feedback! Weekly resets are the way to go especially with so much other wow content coming two raids a week would kill SoD.
I think anyone asking for 2 resets a week is missing the big picture here.x2 MC - "Fine I can do 2 MC's a week. Once we get gear we can clear quick!"x2 MC + x2 ZG - "Damn, we are clearing but this game is taking up a lot of my time.. Looks like I can forget about trying other classes or playing other games."x2 MC + x2 ZG + x2 BWL - "I haven't showered in a week and forget shaving, I gotta farm consumes and get WB's for next raid!"x2 MC + x2 ZG + x2 BWL + x2 AQ - "Honey, Little Ricky never liked baseball anyway and my hemorrhoids are fine, I'm only sitting down 17 hours a day."x2 MC + x2 ZG + x2 BWL + x2 AQ + x2 NAXX - "The wife took the kids, but who needs them. I took the orphan to the Westfall Lighthouse on children's week during the 5 mins I had between raid. Way better than going to Ricky's stupid ball games. Also, this ketchup packet from 6 weeks ago I found in the back of the fridge is the best thing I've had since Sharon left!"
I don't think anyone is actually against raiding more than once per week. They hate getting world buffs. Why not try limiting world buffs a little and only allow someone to have Darkmoon Faire and one of the city world buffs at a time (Warchief's, Rallying Cry, Spirit). Just remove Dire Maul, Songflower, Blasted Lands and Winterspring buffs when you enter the raid.