Seal of Martyrdom Added to Paladin Class Tuning on April 16 - Season of Discovery

We’ve added one more change to what’s coming tomorrow:
Paladin
As the phases have progressed the value and effectiveness of Shamanistic Rage
has increased, mana has essentially become a negligible concern for many horde raids utilizing multiple shamans in phase 3. However, the mana return of Seal of Martyrdom
has been comparatively quite modest since the launch of Season of Discovery.
We’ve decided to significantly buff the mana return of Seal of Martyrdom
to bring it in line with the mana return of Shamanistic Rage
. We recognize that the current phase has seen casters’ power progression fall behind that of melee specs, so we don’t want to further increase that divide at this time. We also don’t want to hinder raid groups who made progress in the raid last week with a nerf.
In general, we feel that mana as a resource should matter, and in the next patch, we’re going to evaluate and tune-down mana return mechanics as a whole to ensure that there is still gameplay around managing it.
Thank you!