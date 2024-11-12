This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Scepter of the Shifting Sands Questline Now Live in Season of Discovery Phase 6
Classic
Posted
40 minutes ago
by
Serenl
The Scepter of the Shifting Sands questline is now live in Season of Discovery on NA servers. It will become available on EU servers following the raid reset on Wednesday, November 13th. This epic quest chain is possibly the longest in Season of Discovery, with 32 total quests! In this article, you can learn how to get started, but for the full quest chain walkthrough, please check out our guide by clicking the link below.
Scepter of the Shifting Sands Guide - Season of Discovery
Black Qiraji Resonating Crystal
Players can obtain the
Black Qiraji Resonating Crystal
in Season of Discovery by completing
Bang a Gong!
, the final quest of
The Scepter of the Shifting Sands
questline, during the 10-Hour War. However, in Season of Discovery, the war will last 2 full days, from 1 pm PST on December 4th to 1 pm PST on December 6th, 2024. Although, it will still be commonly referred to as the "10-hour war".
In other words, if you want the
Black Qiraji Resonating Crystal
, you will have a very long quest line to finish, followed by a two-day window to make it happen. Our guide will show you how to maximize your chances of earning this Mount in Season of Discovery and go over every detail, from the very basics of what you need to start this quest to all the secrets and steps to complete it!
To get started you will need to complete the following
before
your Blackwing Lair Raid:
What Tomorrow Brings
Quest Starts/Ends:
Baristolth of the Shifting Sands
, Cenarion Hold, Silithus, /way 49.6, 36.6
Reputation:
100 Reputation with
Brood of Nozdormu
Reward:
Upon accepting this quest, you will be marked as Hated 0/36000 with
Brood of Nozdormu
.
Go to the Caverns of Time in Tanaris and find
Anachronos
; he is standing right in front of the entrance to the Caverns. Anachronos does not engage you unless you attack him, but other dragons nearby will if you're not careful. Once you get near him, the quest will be marked as Completed.
Anachronos
Return to
Baristolth of the Shifting Sands
, and pick up
Only One May Rise
from
Head of the Broodlord Lashlayer
in Blackwing Lair. As per the name of the quest, only one may loot
Head of the Broodlord Lashlayer
, so make sure you agree with your raid leader before the raid who will be progressing this chain.
Are you hoping to acquire
Black Qiraji Resonating Crystal
in Season of Discovery? Let us know in the comments down below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 4 Comments
Hide 4 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Hulkbuster
on 2024-11-12T15:24:37-06:00
WHERE
IS
THE
PTR?
Comment by
Rizael95
on 2024-11-12T15:47:00-06:00
do we still need to be neutral with brood of nozdormu for continuing the questline?
Comment by
Ovidiu30
on 2024-11-12T15:53:21-06:00
WHERE
IS
THE
PTR?
Won't be till later today.
Comment by
sintia1
on 2024-11-12T15:53:47-06:00
do we still need to be neutral with brood of nozdormu for continuing the questline?
yes. or else you have 2-3 players per guild walking on the legendary mount like its handed on a silver plate.... they only upped the respawn rate of the bugs in silithus for it but you still gota farm your 41k scarabpieces
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post