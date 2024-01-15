Runes Wishlist for Season of Discovery Phase 2

I assume whoever wrote this doesn't know much about priests but instead of Mind Spike with mana regen baked into it, Vampiric Touch from TBC which is a DoT with mana regen for the whole party. This ability would bring spriests from being nonexistent in raid to prob being meta. Please TBC Vampiric Touch for Phase 2
Literally nobody is asking for roll the bones. Retail players don’t even like roll the bones..
How about a single AOE ability for feral? Like just one that isn't a 3-minute cooldown. Swipe, thrash. Don't care. Let my cat hit more than one mob at once
Actually as a mage main I want deep freeze over any of the suggested. And I agree with Pewtrid, roll the bones sucks. Cloak of shadows, shadowstep, killing spree etc are all better.
No Roll the BonesI dont want my dps to rely on RNG.
oh boy I can't wait to explain 100 times to raiders that these aren't the real runes and just a fanfic being posted on the official site for some reason. What would classic WoW be without misinformation?
Give us Titan's Grip T.T
almost all of those are terrible lol.retail...this way --->
I don't know who you asked. But i'm on 3 class discords and none of them have seen a poll or a questionaire. I don't think you did any research before making this list. Hope wowhead pays you well.
Kinda disagree with most of these to be honest. Warrior ones are good though. Paladin ones are OK but definitely yes to wings. SPriests just need Vamp Touch, like someone else said. Mediocre list at best.
I believe I am qualified to speak for the whole shaman community when I say 'literally nobody is asking for those runes'.
As a resto druid I DO NOT want tree from. I like the way my elf looks. I hate tree form. Also on my rogue I don't want roll the bones. I want cloak of shadows. Whoever writes these for wowhead doesn't even play SoD do they.
I also was going to post about how terrible these ideas where, but looks like 15 others got there before me.Wowhead, A for effort, but like you really think Havoc would be better than WotLK's Glyph of Conflagrate? Or for Hunters, why not the talent "The Beast Within?"Loads of better options out there.
Allowing only rouges to keep CP shared across enemies will only happen if it works for other combo point classes as well *glances at Feral* otherwise the uproar would force the change anyway.
"we decided to create a wishlist of runes and potential abilities we and the community would like to see introduced" modcheck? if this community shows us anything its that their ideas are awful and should never be used as a basis for dev choices. bad content.
1. some kind of better energy system would be nice.2. combo points. this is both a positive thing and a negative thing.Because in pvp you could just store 5 x combo points on a monster and then you have 5 x stored ready to do a 5 second stun on player Asap.This sounds a bit overpowered.but Current system, where you lose your combo points on your target by simply targeting another monster or looting a Monster.this is a classic feature but for the love of god no rogue's want this to be in the game still. 20 years later, it's not fun being punished for helping raid to kill totems, because you lost 3 combo points and if you where going to go to 5 combo points you would Grief the Raid.3. i've always wanted to know how it would feel like playing a rogue with a 2handed weapon.4. i was thinking Blade Dance is perfect.just give it another sister rune that works in combination to it.which does that you do 10 yards aoe damage around your character. and it would pulse every 2 seconds, doing x amount of damage per tick.
I want to see Immolation Aura for Warlock or more specifically Hellfire Aura that turns Hellfire into a short AoE damage pulse
A bunch of abilities from retail or later expansions... do not want.
i want Shadowfury for lock mainly, Havoc was my second option tho