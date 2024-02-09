This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Rune Riddles by Preach Gaming - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
56 seconds ago
by
Rokman
Our friends over at Preach Gaming have been preparing some fun Rune Riddles for players looking to avoid spoilers and enjoy the hunt for Runes! Below are 3 Rune Riddles,
you can find more Rune Riddles for every class on the Preach Gaming website
, enjoy!
Phase 2 Rune Riddles - Preach Gaming
Druid
Rune Riddle #1:
Before you go make sure you take, a roar so Challenging it makes foes quake
Down to the land where needles drop plenty, head to the East and find your effigy
Stone tombed friend or granite gazed foe? Use your roar and you’ll soon know
A gift for you upon your victory, but you still have work, so read it carefully
Beholden two enemies to face your wrath, then kill at least one, repeat this 5 times, fast!
Hunter
Rune Riddle #1:
This bark has withered and decayed, but the roots that grow in the Highlands remain
Head to the East, and find the lake, here your prey with a prize to take
A mouth full of needles, a ferocious sight. Kill it quick as is your right
Mage
Rune Riddle #1:
These notes are jumbled, a right old mess! I cant make heads nor tales, is this a test? Head to the city and find a trader, who specialises in charms and he might aid ya
Now we can unlock these Trolly histories, go the the vale where thorns could strangle ye
You’ll need a troll of magical qualities, who wanders around splitting skulls improperly
Kill them with haste until you get their notes, use your charm to translate these quotes
