This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Rune Reward Weapons & Special Tribute in Season of Discovery Phase 4
Classic
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Lydiavh
In Season of Discovery Phase 4, there is even more incentive to collect every Rune as some of them come with additional rewards in the form of weapons!
Hammer of the Fallen Thane
, is rewarded from
A Thane's Gratitude
, along with the Shield of Righteousness Rune. Classic players may recognize
Hammer of the Fallen Thane
as the same weapon wielded by
Thane Korth'azz
himself.
Meanwhile,
Old Guard Retaliator
has a very interesting story, having belonged to Azeroth's First Warrior. This weapon is rewarded for completion of the Fresh Meat Rune. The First Warrior, as described in this Rune's acquisition, is a tribute to former Blizzard Developer, Travis Day.
Travis Day, also known as Indalamar,
passed away in 2022
. He was
widely recognized within the warrior community
for his role in getting Warriors nerfed on Beta, in the coolest possible way.
At the time,
Bloodthirst
was a buff that activated after getting a killing blow. The Warrior community in general was unhappy and asking for buffs. Indalamar felt that Warriors were strong enough and made the video below to show why.
You can find the original video by clicking here
Warriors were nerfed very quickly after this video, and it remains part of World of Warcraft history. In Season of Discovery Phase 4, when you are on your journey to collect
Fresh Meat
, you will see some nods to these events. For example, to obtain
Rune of the First Warrior
, you will need to kill 5 enemies back-to-back inside Blackrock Stronghold (the video location), this gives you the
Rhythm of War
buff. Along with the rune, upon completion, you will receive
Old Guard Retaliator
.
The effect on this sword is
Primal Bloodthirst
and works in the same way as the original Beta Bloodthirst demonstrated by Indalamar in the video above.
This isn't the first time Travis Day has been honored in-game. In the item
Ramaladni's Icy Grasp
, "Ramaladni" is an anagram of Indalamar and was introduced originally in a quest chain around the introduction of
Naxxramas
.
Many Runes and Quest Chains in Season of Discovery have had interesting links and backstories. Which have been your favorite so far? Let us know in the comments below!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News