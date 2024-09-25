This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Rune Quest Skips for Alts Added in Season of Discovery Phase 5
Classic
Posted
1 hr 50 min ago
by
BlainieWoW
Season of Discovery Phase 5 is nearly here and it brings with it four new bind-on-account emblems that can be used to skip some of the existing multi-class rune quests and requirements from previous phases if you have completed them previously on your account.
Season of Discovery Phase 5 Patch Notes
If you have completed any of the following rune quests, you will be able to purchase emblems for your other characters by visiting
Pix Xizzix
in Booty Bay:
The Dark Riders questline, introduced in Phase 2.
The Illari questline, introduced in Phase 2.
The Wild Gods questline, introduced in Phase 3.
The Leylines "questline", introduced in Phase 3.
The emblems for each questline cost only 5
Tarnished Undermine Real
and have no requirement beyond the completion of any of the associated runes for the emblem you wish to purchase.
The full list of runes that unlock each emblem and can be unlocked with the emblem is as follows:
Emblem
Classes
Runes
Emblem of the Violet Eye
All
King of the Jungle
Melee Specialist
Missile Barrage
Infusion of Light
Spirit of the Redeemer
Waylay
Two-Handed Mastery
Demonic Knowledge
Precise Timing
Emblem of Dishonor
All
Eclipse
Trap Launcher
Brain Freeze
The Art of War
Mind Spike
Poisoned Knife
Ancestral Awakening
Shadow and Flame
Enraged Regeneration
Emblem of the Worldcore
Mage
Paladin
Priest
Warlock
Displacement
Purifying Power
Despair
Backdraft
Emblem of the Wild Gods
All
Improved Frenzied Regeneration
Lock and Load
Advanced Warding
Improved Sanctuary
Divine Aegis
Combat Potency
Riptide
Vengeance
Sword and Board
Players will be able to hand in their emblems at the new
Rune Broker
NPCs found in the major cities of both factions on their alts to receive the rune of their choosing. The locations for each city are as follows:
Alliance
Stormwind: Cut-Throat Alley (57.5, 26.9)
Ironforge: The Forlorn Cavern (53.0, 12.8)
Horde
Orgrimmar: Cleft of Shadows (49.5, 46.0)
Thunder Bluff: The Spirit Rise (22.8, 13.8)
What do you think of this quality-of-life change coming to Season of Discovery in Phase 5? Are you looking forward to easier Rune acquisition on your other characters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
Comment by
sharkfan1a
on 2024-09-25T01:08:13-05:00
What about those hideous priest runes?
