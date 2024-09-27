This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Rune of Meditation Specialization Found in Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
Serenl
The
Rune of Meditation Specialization
has been discovered by Clunk and shared within the Priest Discord. This Rune is Bind-on-Account and offers 5 mana per second.
You can acquire this rune simply by clicking on a book, found within Shimmering Flats in
Thousand Needles
at /way 80 77
Images Courtesy of the Priest Discord
This is the second Discovery in under an hour. Could
Pepe
be next? Let us know in the comments down below where you think he could be hiding!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News