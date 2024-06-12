Rune Discoveries Not Available on Season of Discovery PTR - No Spoilers for Discovery Steps



Testing Focus



The focus of our first round of PTR is to evaluate level 60 classes with all runes available and an initial round of class and rune adjustments. Please note that we do not currently consider any class to be in its “final” state and expect many classes to continue to change throughout the PTR process, and we are eager for class feedback as we move forward towards the release of Phase 4. Please note that while new raid content, rune discoveries, and most other new content (including new dungeon drops) will not be available, the Sunken Temple as well as all normal dungeons will be available should you wish to test dungeon runs or the previous raids with the current round of class adjustments.

