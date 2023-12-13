This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Rune Cheat Sheet Guide on Wowhead - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
2 hr 12 min ago
by
Rokman
We've prepared a Rune Cheat Sheet Guide, which will offer zone and Level suggestions for each Rune's location without spoiling the exact discovery method. Many playersin Season of Discovery are now playing alts and might want a helpful cheat sheet to learn about the locations of each Rune! Check out our guide below --
Rune Cheat Sheet Guide
Class Runes and Discovery Locations - Season of Discovery
These guides will show all available Runes and their Discovery Locations. We've taken an extra step to hide the discovery location for players interested in not spoiling the discovery. This way, in the event you are looking for one particular Rune, you'll be able to find it in the guide without spoiling others.
Druid Class Runes
Hunter Class Runes
Mage Class Runes
Paladin Class Runes
Priest Class Runes
Rogue Class Runes
Shaman Class Runes
Warlock Class Runes
Warrior Class Runes
