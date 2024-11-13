This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Ruins of Ahn'Qiraj Loot Itemization Updates in Season of Discovery Phase 6
Classic
Posted
2 hr 41 min ago
by
perculia
We've datamined updated loot coming from the Ruins of Ahn'Qiraj in Season of Discovery Phase 6! Here is a look at the itemization changes between Classic Era and Season of Discovery.
Kurinnaxx
Classic Era
SoD
General Rajaxx
Classic Era
SoD
Moam
Classic Era
SoD
Buru the Gorger
Classic Era
SoD
Ayamiss the Hunter
Classic Era
SoD
Ossirian the Unscarred
Classic Era
SoD
Trash Drops
Classic Era
SoD
Head of Ossirian the Unscarred
Classic Era
SoD
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
LilGazzi
on 2024-11-13T21:11:05-06:00
These are some phenomenal changes, although Thick Silithid Chestguard looks like it just got nerfed.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post