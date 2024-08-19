This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Rogue Crimson Tempest & Warlock Tier 1 Tank Set Fixes - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
52 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Season of Discovery which fixes the interaction between Rogue's
Crimson Tempest
& Nightslayer set and corrects the interaction between Warlock's Tier 1 Tank set &
Banish
.
August 19, 2024
Season of Discovery
Rogue
Crimson Tempest
will no longer cause the Nightslayer 6-piece set bonus to grant two charges of
Clearcasting
.
Warlock
The Warlock
Molten Core
tank set now uses the correct 30-second duration for
Banish
rank 2 (was incorrectly 20 seconds).
Warlocks who log out while Banished will no longer lose the effects of
Metamorphosis
or their
Chronoboon Displacer
.
1
Comment by
SinR
on 2024-08-19T18:24:51-05:00
The BIGGER news:
Raid Wide Wild Strikes
1
