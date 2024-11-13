This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Reworked Original Darkmoon Faire Decks in Season of Discovery Phase 6
Classic
Posted
40 minutes ago
by
perculia
The original Classic Darkmoon Faire decks will receive a rework in Season of Discovery Phase 6, joining the
SoD-specific ones
for players to collect. Here is a look at the initial datamined effect changes.
Blizzard
Darkmoon Faire decks have returned, and the original 4 max-level decks have been reworked for Season of Discovery.
Classic
SoD
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
sintia1
on 2024-11-13T19:27:48-06:00
is it just me or do they all look a bit underwhelming ?
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post