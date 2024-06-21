Revamped Profession Recipes Datamined - Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

The tempered dark iron plate has the same recipe cost as the dark iron plate.
Seems like everything is the same stats as before, with a few new items sprinkled in.
I really like that the majority of these seem to be BOE. Was very frustrating being locked to both engineering and a crafting proffesion in previous phases.This will hopefully also make crafting proffesions decent money makers along with gathering professions. Everyone having a bit more choice with professions as a whole seems like a good shift.
Arent most of these the same as the original versions?
So all they did is removed the bonus set of the Black Dragonscale to make it more useless ?
The blue and green dragon scale sets still seem like trash
A smart way to update these recipes is to give the "set" items (Devilsaur Armor from Tribal Leatherworking as an example) actual set bonuses. They don't need to be super amazing, but should be something neat to use while raiding for better gear.