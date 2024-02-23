Removing Change for Seal of Matyrdom - Season of Discovery

We’ve decided not to send this specific part of the paladin changes live on Tuesday.While this could arguably be considered a bug, we are simply going to let it ride as it is not nearly as problematic as the second part of the bug that allowed weapon procs to trigger the full damage of Seal of Martyrdom.That separate bug fix to prevent Martyrdom from proccing from Frost Oil and other procs will go live as planned but we understand that for some it was an interesting interaction. It’s never a great time when you feel like you caught a “fun detected” nerf, and while we couldn’t really allow this bug to continue in its current form for obvious reasons, we are currently discussing ways to recapture some of what made it interesting and some of the power it provided without the somewhat janky and unintuitive behavior.We appreciate your feedback around this and are looking forward to continuing to provide regular updates and adjustments as the phase rolls on.Thank you!
Greetings,Wanted to chime in and provide a quick update to this note:
Kaivax: Seal of Martyrdom can no longer trigger Art of War