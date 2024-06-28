Reitemized Onyxia Rewards and UBRS Loot in Phase 4 Datamining

|Classic
|SoD
|Ironweave Battlesuit:
4 pieces: Increases your chance to resist Silence and Interrupt effects by 10%.
8 pieces: +200 Armor.
|Ironweave Battlesuit:
2 pieces: Increases your chance to resist Silence and Interrupt effects by 10%.
4 pieces: +200 Armor.
6 pieces: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 23.
|Necropile Raiment:
2 pieces: Increased Defense +3.
3 pieces: +5 Intellect.
4 pieces: +15 All Resistances.
5 pieces: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 23.
|Bloodmail Regalia:
2 pieces: Increased Defense +3.
3 pieces: +10 Attack Power.
4 pieces: +15 All Resistances.
5 pieces: Increases your chance to parry an attack by 1%.
|Deathbone Guardian:
2 pieces: Increased Defense +3.
3 pieces: +50 Armor.
4 pieces: +15 All Resistances.
5 pieces: Increases your chance to parry an attack by 1%.
