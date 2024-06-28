Reitemized Onyxia Rewards and UBRS Loot in Phase 4 Datamining

Classic SoD

Ironweave Battlesuit:

4 pieces: Increases your chance to resist Silence and Interrupt effects by 10%.

8 pieces: +200 Armor. Ironweave Battlesuit:

2 pieces: Increases your chance to resist Silence and Interrupt effects by 10%.

4 pieces: +200 Armor.

6 pieces: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 23.

Necropile Raiment:

2 pieces: Increased Defense +3.

3 pieces: +5 Intellect.

4 pieces: +15 All Resistances.

5 pieces: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 23. Necropile Raiment:

2 pieces: +5 Stamina.

3 pieces: +5 Intellect.

4 pieces: +15 All Resistances.

5 pieces: Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 23.

Bloodmail Regalia:

2 pieces: Increased Defense +3.

3 pieces: +10 Attack Power.

4 pieces: +15 All Resistances.

5 pieces: Increases your chance to parry an attack by 1%. Bloodmail Regalia:

2 pieces: Increased Defense +3.

3 pieces: +10 Attack Power.

4 pieces: +15 All Resistances.

5 pieces: Increases your chance to parry an attack by 1%.