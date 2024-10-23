Red Trial of the Dragonflight Blackwing Lair Weekly Bonus - Season of Discovery



Trial Color

Effect

Strategy





Black

This is the most challenging trial, as it adds a "hard mode" to each boss, rather than a single effect that affects players at all times.

For what changes this trial makes, check the Black Dragonflight Trial Hard Modes section below!





Blue

Randomly places an Arcane Bomb on players, which deals a massive amount of damage that is split between everyone hit.

Players will need to stack to soak the damage of the bomb.





Bronze

Players' Haste and Movement Speed will constantly be slowed/sped up.

Watch for movement speed decrease to avoid missing mechanics.





Green

Randomly places a nature damage spell on players and leaves behind a pool of poison.

Move out quickly when it targets you, so the pool of poison isn't placed on top of the rest of the raid.

