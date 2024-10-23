Red Trial of the Dragonflight Blackwing Lair Weekly Bonus - Season of Discovery

|Trial Color
|Effect
|Strategy
|Black
|This is the most challenging trial, as it adds a "hard mode" to each boss, rather than a single effect that affects players at all times.
|For what changes this trial makes, check the Black Dragonflight Trial Hard Modes section below!
|Blue
|Randomly places an Arcane Bomb on players, which deals a massive amount of damage that is split between everyone hit.
|Players will need to stack to soak the damage of the bomb.
|Bronze
|Players' Haste and Movement Speed will constantly be slowed/sped up.
|Watch for movement speed decrease to avoid missing mechanics.
|Green
|Randomly places a nature damage spell on players and leaves behind a pool of poison.
|Move out quickly when it targets you, so the pool of poison isn't placed on top of the rest of the raid.
|Red
|When you are below 90% health, you will receive Fire damage every 3 seconds.
|Keep players above 90% health and, when they drop below, heal them back up as soon as you can.