Recolored Tier 2 Blackwing Lair Sets Datamined - Season of Discovery Phase 5 PTR

I pray that the red colour version of the Druid Tier 2 is for Restoration : ]
Ah I see a bunch of these were imported from the Burning Crusade heroic armors that came out. It's a nice touch.
Nice to see there's recolors for the new sets that nobody's going to use since the set bonuses are terrible.
very meaning ful way of releaseing them to the public
Been waiting since BC for these colors to be available on retail, hoping they don't just rot on SoD and are imported later. The red wrath and purple nightfang set are awesome.