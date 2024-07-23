This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Realm Restart Required to Fix Bolvar Respawn - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
2 hr 41 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released an update to the issue of Bolvar not respawning quickly during the Onyxia event in Season of Discovery - it will require a realm restart to fix.
We’re aware of and working on the issue with Bolvar following maintenance this morning.
We expect that the fix to address the situation will require realm restarts.
Blizzard has
continued to work on this problem
for several days now, with players expressing increased frustration that they have been unable to complete their Onyxia's Lair attunements. While the recently discovered
Account-Wide Attunement
has alleviated some of the pressure, a full fix will still take some time to implement.
Account-Wide Onyxia's Lair Attunement Found
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post