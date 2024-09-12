Realm Consolidation Update - Season of Discovery

Hello everyone, thank you for bearing with us there while we solidified our plans around these moves.
For the EU region, all PvE realms will have FCMs open to Wild Growth, all PvP realms will have FCMs open to Living Flame. At the same time, first character creation will be disabled on all other realms. These Free Character Moves will open at 6pm GMT (10am PST) Wednesday 18th September.
In preparation for this, we have disabled character creation entirely on Living Flame and Wild Growth, this block will remain in effect until 6pm GMT (10am PST) Friday 20th September, at which time creation will be re-enabled.
Our reasoning for these decisions are as follows -
- Wild Growth and Living Flame have consistently remained the most populous and active realms in Season of Discovery EU.
- We are announcing this now ahead of time to give guilds time to discuss when they wish to move, how to handle moving guild bank and large volumes of gold etc.
- Disabling character creation on the destination realms temporarily is to prevent a land grab of names by people intentionally trying to claim names otherwise available to incoming transfers.
As part of this process we are also utilizing our Name Reclamation feature, this feature will automatically allow people to take names that are otherwise on an inactive account. We have set the date for inactivity to the beginning of Season of Discovery Phase 4, so any account that has not once logged into Vanilla World of Warcraft since July 11th will be eligible to lose any character names it has reserved if those names are requested by an incoming FCM or new character creation. Please note Customer Service will not assist with gametime requests or exceptions to this process.
We hope that this will give as many people as possible a chance to maintain names that they have grown attached to, but appreciate not everyone will be lucky but ultimately we believe this consolidation will lead to the best possible experience for Season of Discovery players.