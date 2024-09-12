Realm Consolidation Update - Season of Discovery

Hello everyone, thank you for bearing with us there while we solidified our plans around these moves.

For the US region, all PvE realms will have FCMs open to Wild Growth, all PvP realms will have FCMs open to Crusader Strike. At the same time, first character creation will be disabled on all other realms. These Free Character Moves will open at 6pm PDT Tuesday 17th September.

In preparation for this, we have disabled character creation entirely on Crusader Strike and Wild Growth, this block will remain in effect until 10am Thursday 19th September, at which time creation will be re-enabled.

Our reasoning for these decisions are as follows -

Wild Growth and Crusader Strike have consistantly remained the most populous and active realms in Season of Discovery US.

We are announcing this now ahead of time to give guilds time to discuss when they wish to move, how to handle moving guild bank and large volumes of gold etc.

Disabling character creation on the destination realms temporarily is to prevent a land grab of names by people intentionally trying to claim names othwerwise available to incomming transfers.

As part of this process we are also utilizing our Name Reclamation feature, this feature will automatically allow people to take names that are otherwise on an inactive account. We have set the date for inactivity to the begining of Season of Discovery Phase 4, so any account that has not once logged into Vanilla World of Warcraft since July 11th will be eligible to lose any character names it has reserved if those names are requested by an incomming FCM or new character creation. Please note Customer Service will not assist with gametime requests or exceptions to this process.

We hope that this will give as many people as possible a chance to maintain names that they have grown attached to, but appreciate not everyone will be lucky but ultimately we believe this consolidation will lead to the best possible experience for Season of Discovery players.