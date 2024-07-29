Ragnaros & Baron Geddon Nerfed on Lower Heat Levels After Weekly Reset - Season of Discovery

Ragnaros no longer submerges twice on Heat 1.

Baron Geddon now casts Armageddon at 5% on Heat 1 (was 10%).

Baron Geddon now casts 2 Living Bombs at a time on Heat 2 (was 3 casts).

Living Bomb no longer leaves Living Fallout pools on Heat 1.

Flamewaker Protectors now cast Dominante Mind much less frequently.

We’re maximized the cast and recast times of several dispel mechanics.

We’re working on a series of hotfixes to adjust Molten Core, and we don’t expect to get these changes implemented until some hours have passedweekly maintenance tomorrow morning.We’ll let you know when these changes go live tomorrow afternoon.