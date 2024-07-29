Ragnaros & Baron Geddon Nerfed on Lower Heat Levels After Weekly Reset - Season of Discovery

We’re working on a series of hotfixes to adjust Molten Core, and we don’t expect to get these changes implemented until some hours have passed after
weekly maintenance tomorrow morning.
- Ragnaros no longer submerges twice on Heat 1.
- Baron Geddon now casts Armageddon at 5% on Heat 1 (was 10%).
- Baron Geddon now casts 2 Living Bombs at a time on Heat 2 (was 3 casts).
- Living Bomb no longer leaves Living Fallout pools on Heat 1.
- Flamewaker Protectors now cast Dominante Mind much less frequently.
- We’re maximized the cast and recast times of several dispel mechanics.
We’ll let you know when these changes go live tomorrow afternoon.