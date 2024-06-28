This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Quel'Serrar Changes on the Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR
Classic
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Right on the tail of
yesterday's changes to Priest and Hunter weapons
comes another change to an iconic sword - this time, Season of Discovery Phase 4 is introducing an updated version of
Quel'Serrar
!
Classic Itemization
Season of Discovery Itemization
With these adjustments, Rogues will now be able to wield this well-known blade. Previously restricted to only Paladins and Warriors,
Quel'Serrar
seems to be following in the footsteps of many changes in Season of Discovery that allow for more classes to experience content and play in new ways with fun new combinations.
There doesn't seem to be any datamined information regarding changes to the questline for
The Forging of Quel'Serrar
, though - so Rogues should have no trouble with the questline (for now - who knows what we'll find before launch)!
What do you think about
Quel'Serrar
being useable by Rogues? Let us know in the comments below!
1
Comment by
ElToupe
on 2024-06-28T18:42:43-05:00
nice
Comment by
Dwarfatarms
on 2024-06-28T18:43:53-05:00
First
Comment by
Basado
on 2024-06-28T18:53:58-05:00
Enjoy my rogue friends
Comment by
Meathole
on 2024-06-28T19:00:34-05:00
ok ok
Comment by
Dottbot
on 2024-06-28T19:01:06-05:00
why not tank warlock?
1
