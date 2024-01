Dungeon Updates

Season of Discovery Phase 2 will also have new skill books added as a part of 5-player dungeon drops from various creatures. These quality-of-life improvements will not take a rune slot and help to address things such as short Aura durations for Paladin Blessings, totem control for Shaman, or even as a part of manipulating combo points for Rogues and the target these are on— and more.