Professions Locked at 150 Skill in Phase 1 - Season of Discovery

This greatly simplifies and limits the min maxing you can do in phase 1, especially when it comes to strong engineering items and some alchemy potions. To be determined if this is a good change to make it more casual "Season of Dads" friendly, and potentially make the next phase more unique/different, or will be another thing making the current phase too simple and boring? TBD
Is there anything good that Alchemists can make at 150? Never had alchemy before so idk what one can all do
Free Action Potions are 150. Very glad these can be made for all the PvP !
RIP fishing
I still think they are missing a unique opportunity for players to group up and try to farm higher level zones for crafting mats.
I love this classic/SOD stuff.. all the newbs and girls go over and retail feels so much bettter.. thank you blizz.
*pushes glasses* akchtually the Deepdive Helmet requires an engineering skill of (230) to both craft and equip. Hwhile the helmet itself has no level requirement present, there is in fact a level requirement of level 35 to learn any artisan tradeskill past a skill level of (225) therefore causing that parr-ticular item to remain unobtainable to the level 25 player due to the aformentioned engineering skill requirements. Hwhile there may be a number of crafted items that would surely prove the be imbalanced in the current level 25 raiding bracket, the Deepdive Helmet would nottt be one of them
the last time i bought WoW at retail was LK.