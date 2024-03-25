Profession Updates and New Profession Items in Phase 3 - Season of Discovery

Flask proccing hurt* alchemy in retail for the crafter, who now has to rely on procs to turn a profit, but made flasks cheaper for the consumer.So... I guess it's good? lottery time!
Wait does that mean there is no shoulders for leatherworking except mail... I hope thats not it...
Imagine a world where they actually made 1 on use item that is not "Increases attack/cast speed by X%". Their item design is as lazy and safe as p2 was...
BRUH, leather bracers from a profession that are pretty much equivalent of WSG Exalted ones? That is a knife in the back for real...So instead of grinding like crazy for days or even weeks for some, you can just level engi to 250? Thanks, great fix, Blizz.