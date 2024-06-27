This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Profession Specializations & Crafted Item Updates Coming in Season of Discovery Phase 4
Classic
Posted
30 minutes ago
by
Lydiavh
In the most recent Season of Discovery preview video, Blizzard has gone into some detail about what we can expect from professions in Phase 4. Firstly they have revealed that in Phase 4 of Season of Discovery, players will be able to swap Leatherworking and Blacksmithing specializations for a nominal cost.
Blacksmith and Leatherworking profession specializations will become interchangeable for a fee sometime post-launch of Season of Discovery Phase 4.
This will be a very welcome change to those who may have chosen their profession specializations but are now worrying about missing out on some of the updated crafted items,
also coming in Phase 4.
While this change won't be ready for Phase 4 launch, it is currently in development and will be available during Phase 4.
Additionally, it has been revealed that there will be updates to many crafting recipes, as well as some new ones! Both the Arcanite Reaper and Hammer of the Titans have been given a glow-up, take a look at their new stats below!
We can't wait to find out what other crafted items have been upgraded, and what new ones are on the way. Which crafted items are you hoping to see upgraded? Let us know in the comments below!
