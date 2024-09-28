This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Prince Thunderaan's Loot From the Crystal Vale Raid - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
1 hr 41 min ago
by
Ease
Season of Discovery has made a habit of changing up old content to make it feel fresh. It started with the Level-Up Raid version of
Blackfathom Deeps
, then instanced World Bosses, and reached its pinnacle with an outdoor area being converted into a Dungeon in
Demon Fall Canyon
.
Crystal Vale Overview & Loot Guide - Season of Discovery
Phase 5 gives us a combination of the World Boss treatment and fresh content. The Crystal Vale Raid gives us a World Boss version of
Prince Thunderaan
- a Boss that was previously
only
relevant for people on the quest to earn
Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker
.
While players do indeed still need to defeat
Prince Thunderaan
to earn the Legendary Sword, this new instance has also updated the Boss's abilities and, more importantly,
loot!
There is now a reason for all players to seek out the portal in northwestern
Silithus
to challenge the Prince of Air - and some items have piqued some interest. Let's have a look...
Raid
Location
Raid Size
Bosses
The Crystal Vale
Silithus
20-40
1
Prince Thunderaan's Thundering Loot
While the only reason to encounter
Prince Thunderaan
used to be earning his Legendary Sword, there are now several interesting items that either reference Thunderfury, the Storm Prince himself, or even the surrounding area!
The
Stormwrath, Sanctified Shortblade of the Galefinder
Dagger is
Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker
cut in half. I suppose that's one way to turn a Sword into a Dagger.
On that same train of thought, the wielder of said Legendary weapon quite literally drops the cloak off of his own back -
Drape of the Windlord
looks exactly like what
Prince Thunderaan
wears!
While we might be the ones defeating the Prince now, this isn't the first time he's been laid low. The reason he was bound in the first place is that
Garr
and
Baron Geddon
took him down - and now players can pick up Baron
Geddon's Glaive
for themselves.
Now I know we've been harping on the fact that dear
Prince Thunderaan
keeps getting defeated, but there do seem to be some enemies that he managed to conquer himself! The Off-Hand
Crystallized Qiraji Limb
is clear proof that he defeated some powerful Qiraji in
Silithus
.
Complete Loot Table
Of course, items with unique models are all good and well, but what about the rest of Thunderaan's loot? Fear not, as the Phase has now been live for a few days, we have a loot table ready.
One of the highlights is Tier 2 Belt Tokens for all Classes.
Type
Item
Classes
Waist
Draconian Belt
Priest, Mage, Warlock
Waist
Primeval Belt
Warrior, Rogue, Druid
Waist
Ancient Belt
Paladin, Hunter, Shaman
If you're unfamiliar with how the Token system works in Season of Discovery, or if you want to learn more about your Set Bonuses, you can read more in our Tier 2 guide.
Tier 2 Sets Overview Guide
Aside from Tier 2 Tokens, Thunderaan drops a variety of loot:
Two-Handed Weapons
Item
Type
Geddon's Glaive
Agility & Feral Attack Power Polearm
One-Handed Weapons
Item
Type
Stormwrath, Sanctified Shortblade of the Galefinder
Intellect Dagger with lightning effect
Windstriker
Critical Strike Dagger
Skywall's Solace
Healing Mace with lightning effect
Flashrend
Strength Axe
Held In Off-Hand
Item
Type
Crystallized Qiraji Limb
Healing Power & Spirit Off-Hand
Trinkets
Item
Type
Wrath of Wray
Strength & Nature Resistance Trinket
Soul of Thunder
Nature Resistance Trinket
Echoes of Betrayal
Shadow & Arcane Spell Damage Trinket
Lightning's Cell
Lightning Damage Trinket
Cloaks
Item
Type
Drape of the Windlord
Hit Chance & Nature Resistance Cloak
Mail Armor
Item
Type
Crown of the Successor
Attack Power & Nature Resistance Helm
Learn More
For more information about Crystal Vale, including strategy to defeat
Prince Thunderaan
, check out our overview guide.
Crystal Vale Overview & Loot Guide - Season of Discovery
What piece of loot are you aiming for? Let us know in the comments! Or, did someone say...
1
Comment by
Locomotive96
on 2024-09-28T10:30:10-05:00
Does he drop bindings?
1
