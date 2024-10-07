This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Prince Thunderaan No Longer Soloable - Season of Discovery Hotfix
1 hr 47 min ago
PopularTopular
Since the release of Season of Discovery Phase 5, several classes have been able to solo Prince Thunderaan in order to guarantee loot or sell runs. However, Blizzard has Hotfixed this World Boss to progressively increase his damage over the course of the fight, which now prevents players from being able to solo him.
October 7, 2024
Season of Discovery
Prince Thunderaan’s Squall now increases in damage every cast, his Chain Lightning should no longer fail to cast, the damage of his Lightning Cloud and Cyclonic Winds has been increased, and Lightning Cloud now afflicts damage more frequently.
Players may now learn both Armorsmithing and Weaponsmithing at the same time.
The Blackwing Lair Trials can no longer be disabled once Nefarian has been defeated.
Comment by
DarkLinkUmbreon
on 2024-10-07T20:44:22-05:00
Rip to all the solo thunderaan farmer
Comment by
Kjarlot
on 2024-10-07T21:05:34-05:00
F.U.N. DETECTED
Comment by
PlusTech
on 2024-10-07T21:26:42-05:00
F.U.N. DETECTED
yeah, blizz needs to let us solo raid bosses, that's the only way you can have fun in this game
