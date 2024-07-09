Priest Racial Ability Will Require One-Time Server-Wide Unlock - Season of Discovery

cringe
love it ! i wonder how will be to discover this new feature!
Just shut down SoD. Shut down all the "classic" versions and do the following:1 - re-release WoW Classic with only vanilla content and no tweaks/changes to make it easier (this is what we were supposed to get to begin with)2 - that's it. All we need is Vanilla content and retail WoW. Anything else is just a headache that will get worse in time as things change more and more, getting further from what WoW is supposed to be. Or, put the vanilla content back into retail WoW and let it be a choice, players can choose between seeing Cata Azeroth or Vanilla azeroth and talk to a bronze dragon npc to switch. We don't need anything else. The priority should be REAL WoW content. Anything that is "new" and not part of retail WoW doesn't count as real WoW content. We don't need more private-server-like mutated WoW versions. We don't need game modes or special realms. Just the actual game as it's meant to be played. The longer this farce continues the harder it will be to say no to the crybabies who don't appreciate real WoW and eventually we will have over a dozen different versions of WoW to keep up with. End the nonsense now before it gets worse.While SoD updates and content sounds really cool and is probably a lot of fun, it's still not real WoW content, there is no real progression, no transfers to real WoW realms and eventually they will run out of room for these changes because its only the first two continents. We need to get back to real WoW only. Anything else is just a distraction. If someone doesn't want to play real WoW, then it's their loss and it shouldn't be a worry. Let them go if they want to quit because they don't like a certain talent lol.
Probably we will have to get like a @#$ton of priests and all go pray somewhere