Previously Unobtainable Mount Drops in Gnomeregan - Season of Discovery

This is the sort of news I love to hear! Good job blizzard. So many unused mount skins. I hope they add the legendary necklass into the game as well.
It's good they are finding a way to use already completed models and skins to reward sod gamers while not having to spend more dev time making them
Why not in retail?
that is one ugly ass mount
cool idea but unless it collects in retail too that's kinda just a waste, sod servers wont migrate to classic era so these characters are effectively disposable
IIRC the player who got the original mount later got permabanned because they tried selling the account due to having it. I've read the same thing happened to the guy who got the Talisman of Binding Shard when he quit playing.
I actually love this. This feels pretty awesome - not like that story about like a Gladiator mount being purchasable with traders tenders. That devalues the prestige of those items. In this case, yes, it was rare, but due to a mistake. Kinda cool that the legend is now an ultra rare attainable item for this era. I dig.
There should be more mounts with unobtainable colors like this in retail.
Can anyone ride this? horde with mechanostrider? :o
Lame. Either make it that we can actually farm cosmetics for the real wow in SoD, or patch that thing into retail aswell. Classic should NEVER have unique mounts ...