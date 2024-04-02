This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Pre-Questing Guide Highlight Phase 3 - Season of Discovery
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
Rokman
With Phase 3 launching Thursday April 4, many players have been preparing for the launch by pre-questing. For any players looking to do last minute pre-quests, we've prepared a guide just for you! This guide will cover what quests to prepare, how to unlock them, items to collect, and the best order to turn everything in.
Pre-Questing Guide for Phase 3
What is Pre-Questing?
Pre-Questing is a tactic players like to employ in order to get ahead of the curve during a phase launch. By completing quests during Phase 2 and stacking them in your quest log, you get a large influx of experience once Phase 3 launches by turning in your quest stack all at once.
Due to the large influx of players in leveling zones during a phase launch, Pre-Questing allows you to immediately gain levels and get ahead of the pack, maintaining a smooth leveling experience in otherwise over-congested zones. With a proper quest stack, you can reach up to level 42 as Phase 3 launches, while most players can expect to reach level 41 with minimal preparation.
The goal of this guide is to intertwine Pre-Questing and Dungeon Runs so you reach level 44 shortly after phase launch and can start spamming Zul'Farrak or be ahead of the curve for questing in the open world.
