Possible Thunderfury-Themed Cloak on Season of Discovery PTR
Classic
Posted
1 hr 52 min ago
by
perculia
When Blackwing Lair opens on Season of Discovery, players can finally complete
Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker
! While Blizzard previously announced that
Thunderfury itself would not be changed
as it's too iconic, there might be a fun bonus item in store for players!
Phase 5 datamining added
Drape of the Windlord
, referencing
Prince Thunderaan
. The model for this cloak resembles what the prince himself wears during the Thunderfury encounter in Silithus.
As
Prince Thunderaan
only became the new Windlord in Cataclysm, as Al'Akir's successor--does the presence of this cape mean we could be getting a new twist on Classic Era lore?
Comment by
Rankboss
on 2024-08-29T22:48:31-05:00
Gods please don’t make us stack nature res. The gimmick is getting old for me.
Comment by
tmilhomens
on 2024-08-29T22:56:32-05:00
this is super cool
Comment by
FrostClaw
on 2024-08-29T22:56:46-05:00
Gods please don’t make us stack nature res. The gimmick is getting old for me.
if theres a nature res req like 3 guilds I know of are disbanding and quitting, mine included.
1
