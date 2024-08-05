Poacher’s Cave Tunnel Cooldown & Class Adjustments - Season of Discovery Hotfixes

Hunters really had insane SOD experince if not wow experince in history of wow so far. But this time they r dead no point of return ... Tell me being dead without telling me u r dead... periodic damage based on 25% of the Hunter's Attack Power (was 50%). It also now uses the higher of melee and ranged Attack Power (was always melee Attack Power). kekw
Remove Seal Twisting.
SoD is the definitive WoW experience in 2024, yall crazy if you ain't playing this.
What even is Poacher's Cave?
tf is poacher's caveedit: looks like a warrior questline
Can't wait to see Hunter's get out scaled insanely hard in BWL/AQ40/Naxx + beyond and see the developers scrambling to give them buffs
WarriorKhonsu should now always speak the correct line when players are victorious.- huge change! Awesome for tanks threat and arms spec bringing it back to life.
At this point it's a meme how much the devs can't figure out what to do with hunter.
the only rune keeping us melee hunters alive has now been nerfed with no buffs to our melee stuff. Season of Dont let hunter melee QQ
threat buff to warr tank when? also props on gutting hunters we surely do love to see that one
all the way into P4 to figure out Homunculi are stupid and kill you more than help you. if they had a pet bar that would resolve the issue.
Shockadin forgotten again... I'm putting out 1.6k DPS in molten core and the tanks both gotta marry me rn to stop me from ripping threat and they only put threat reduction on rets )':
Hunters are losing their minds after not being 30% ahead of everyone and is instead is slightly above average xd