Phase 4 Season of Discovery World Bosses Now Live

Experience world bosses, Lord Kazzak and Azuregos, as instanced encounters with up to 40 players.



World Bosses Now Live

Experience Lord Kazzak and Azuregos as brand-new instanced versions of these encounters. These encounters can be experienced with up to 40 players but will be tuned as 20-player content, making them both pick-up-group-friendly with 40 players, but also giving players the option to maximize their rewards by attempting them with 20-players.



Onyxia's Lair and Molten Core Go Live on July 25

Prepare to take on Ragnaros and Onyxia in their lairs on July 25 at 1:00 p.m. PDT globally.



Experience Molten core as a 20-player dungeon with 10 classic bosses (+1,) revamped loot, redesigned Tier 1 sets, and more. Players will also be able to turn up the heat with a new variable difficulty mechanic allowing players to earn more rewards from undertaking a higher difficulty. Don’t forget your fire resist gear! You are going to need it. We’ll be adding one more surprise to this classic raid dungeon for intrepid adventurers to discover.



Onyxia will also be adjusted to accommodate 40 or fewer players along with some additional loot adjustments.



New Raid Lockout interval

Raid lockouts for Season of Discovery Phase 4 raids will occur regularly once a week for Molten Core and two times a week on static reset days for Onyxia’s Lair, Lord Kazzak, and Azuregos. Players in North America will have their resets for these bosses on Tuesdays and Saturdays, in Europe, on Wednesdays and Sundays, and in Asia on Thursdays and Mondays.



Gather your allies and go forth to battle!