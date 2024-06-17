Phase 4 PTR Could Last Several Weeks - Season of Discovery

I've been trying to catch up my abandoned lvl 22 character from Phase 1 so this works out for me. I level slow as hell.
Rip sod 2023-2024
"a fact that comes as a surprise and is very much welcomed by the community overall"was whoever wrote this high on some #$%^? SoD is hemmoraging players every day, and less than half of those will come back for p4 due to the wait
Take your time guys :) I just got finished spending time with my third wife and 5th child, so this gives me plenty of time to get geared up for Sunken Temple!
I left SoD in phase 3, only chance I'm coming back is if they make phase 4 really good, so I'm all about the extended testing.
we dont need more World buffs please dont bring back DM buffs + warchief current buffs are more than enoughAND DONT KILL MELEE HUNTERS PLS
it just hurts at this point
I may be an old player at this point, but for me the golden age of Blizzard was when they stoically held games back, sometimes for years, until they were ready by their own standards and not when the community got impatient or the investors got jumpy.I understand for a lot of players this must feel unfair especially people with the summer off, but for me this is a big green flag! I hope phase 4 is worth the wait!
"I'm Blizzard and the only idea I can think of is to once again add an Epic Ring or Epic Neck instead of explorer quests for class-specific items." Holy Moly... does this feel worse than private server ideas :D
Phase 4 will drop July 11th, imo.
stoically held games back
At this point I would rather they just wait with releasing P4 until early August.Releasing this late in June or in July will mean so many people from my community will prioritize holiday with their families instead and it will actually hurt SoD more than benefit it, I believe.