Phase 2 Season of Discovery Interview with Developers by Scottejaye - Waylaid Supplies No Longer Unique

Still no Dual Spec? Guess we will lose a lot of Tank this way.
No plans to introduce Experience rewards from Battlegrounds. They want to keep to focus of Season of Discovery on discovering the world, and want the leveling experience to reinforce that.So I guess this means leveling 25 to 40 spamming Arathi Basin while grinding the reputation to Exalted is not an option.Lame.
Just need to make sure warriors and rogs are top DPS, if any other class would come close they should be nerfed as soon as possible.
"While many want Dual Spec (including many developers), it will not be introduced in Phase 2 and they are not ready to talk about if and when it would be introduced."What a statement. Fully aware that people want it and even many developers want it too but nope. Not gonna happen and don't wanna talk about it.
Check out the Nora and Josh interview with The Comeback Kids https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H69PDuEaxDc&list=TLPQMDYwMjIwMjSnvtACCmHRpQ&index=3
nothing about shamans smh both spec are staying bottom dps, no tank runes, no ap -> sp scaling, but lets give it to paladins kek
Im kinda sad they are not finishing quest lines in zones like DWM
Vellums should be included but should be bind on account so enchanters can enchant for their own alts.