Patch 1.15.4 Now on Encrypted Vendor Servers - Phase 5 Season of Discovery Updates?

POG
I thought with recent interviews with Blizzard, runes were complete outside of some things perhaps to help balance out classes a little more?Honestly, feels like this is a bit too soon. Hopefully we have another couple months of this phase. 2 and a half to 3 months I think would be the ticket for this phase.Unlike Phase 3 where there was nothing to do, this phase has so much to do and experience that releasing more content too quickly I think would be a bit discouraging, especially since the vast majority of guilds are still progging through higher heat levels in MC.
10 man raids pls
Not sure why you're thinking we're getting more runes. Phase 4 brought the rest of them.
runes will definitely get changed again. Divine Light is super fun rune but completely broken. No other healer can get a heal off in our raids cuz blanketing my DL just sucks up 90% of the damage with no weakened soul type debuff, soon as they start takin damage again its jus reapplied. No idea how blizz thought this was a good idea
ZG 10 man!AQ20 10 man! Would love to see it!
wen Nightfall?
We really dont need more runes