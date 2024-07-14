Paladins Can Train Their Own Squire in Season of Discovery Phase 4

you guys are like 2 days late on the discoveries but get the bag from clicks!
I don't know who posts these but the squire's name is not Sir Dalton, He USED to be Dalton's squire.
A system like this for all classes with a customizable NPC would be cool in retail. Or just letting us play with alts acting like bodyguards.
Lolz, your squire is lookin like a 50's something regular down at the local "soggy carpet" dive bar, which is definitely someone I would go out of my way for and spend a bunch of effort to have as my reliable assistant!
Pretty neat idea actually, Kinda hope they put it into live, where each class gets a "Newbie" which we can help level up and gear, would be a nice RPG aspect for solo content for sure.
Oh that's kind of cool. Does this help make questing easier then or is it mostly cosmetic?