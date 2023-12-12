Orgrimmar and Stormwind Supply Officer Selling Runes at Friendly - Season of Discovery

season of casuals..... terrible change, if you didnt have it now then you dont deserve to have it because you didnt care to get it
Oh man, some people are gonna be upset about this change after they already grinded it out lol. Glad I waited to do the grind for any of my characters.
How about unlocking runes by levels and that's it? Its bad enough having to deal with the boring classic leveling experience they could at least not add other BS on top of it.
Is this intended? My class’s rune there is so weak I haven’t cared to pick up any of these proactively—just do them occassionally. If it is meant to be Friendly for good I will have to find a few and fill them up. If it’s just a temporary bug, then it’s OK too as the rune is useless.
As someone who just hit 25 a few hours ago after starting the night of launch-- my casual butt and I are pretty happy with this change.
I don't really care about the change. It's great I guess.What is more satisfying to me is seeing the 100 hour+ players getting salty about it.Season of Easy Content. Don't like it? Go back to classic.HaHa
Why Orgrimmar since world buff we get in Thunderbluff? Orgr is not like main city rn.