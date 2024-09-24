Onyxia, Azuregos, & Lord Kazzak Will Drop Tarnished Undermine Real in Season of Discovery Phase 5





I really do hate that so many of my replies are me just saying “no” to things, but in the interest of explaining reasoning, I’ll bite on this one again. It feels really important to us that the primary method of getting reals be dungeons. We’ve had years of wow expansions that have essentially cut out dungeons as content by moving currencies that you get there to raids. That just isn’t what we are looking to do here.



That said, we agree that the older single boss raids could use a bit of incentive, so you will be able to get reals from azuregos, Kazzak, and onyxia in phase 5. Those three bosses are a decent fit for reals but we want to be very measured on how many of these we give out from non-dungeon content, and I’d not expect to see them on a full multi-boss raid like MC, even when it becomes older content. It’s really just not what the system is for.



Never say never, but we feel pretty strongly about keeping these focused on dungeons right now.



