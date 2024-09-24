Onyxia, Azuregos, & Lord Kazzak Will Drop Tarnished Undermine Real in Season of Discovery Phase 5

Tarnished? Its Elden Lord to you.
For me personally it won’t add incentive to go back and do the raids. I’ve had enough of them and can’t wait for p5 so that my guild will stop doing them.
They should give players a reason to collect these coins besides the level 2 bracelets. If they add MC items to the coin vendor, that would be great.
Only 1 Real won't be enough to get people to do those raids still.
How many will they drop?
My guild phased out WBs like a month ago.We did our presumably last Ony last night.Will this make my guild want to do Ony and World Bosses? Probably not, unless there's (A) some BIG ticket items on Real Vendor and (B) they drop A LOT of them.
what about $%^&ing pvp? why all these posts are regarding pve and !@#$ty currencies
Problem will be skinning for scales. Someone will be capped and leave the reals in the body and you won't be able to skin Onyixa
Good move. Classic dungeons are so well designed and iconic they should always have a place of relevance when playing Classic/Sod. It may be old content, but it’s damn good content and will never get old!
1