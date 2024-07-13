On-Demand Water Walking Boots Available From Hydraxian Waterlords in Season of Discovery

The elixir of water walking isn't available in classic.
Another slippery slope they're sliding off. The world just gets smaller when traveling gets too easy. What's next, more portals? 130% speed mounts? More flight paths? Flying mounts? Elixir of water walking already exists for those that do need this and Shamans have waterwalking and it costs reagents, making it cost an effort. Honored Hydraxian rep, this gold cost and 5min CD with 10 min duration is just making swimming obsolete. SOD is such a 70% miss 30% hit, they don't think before they do things, wish they listened to original devs and older players more, the core of the game.
Why are these showing as BoP? I bought some from the AH earlier for 40g and have them in my bag right now on my Warrior