Old Guard Retaliator Stats Reverted, Weapon Damage Remains Nerfed - Season of Discovery
4 minutes ago
PopularTopular
The Warrior reward for completing the Fresh Meat Rune and
tribute to Indalamar
has been adjusted yet again. This time, the stats have been reverted to their original state, increasing the overall Stamina provided, but the Weapon Damage nerf remains.
A Tribute to Indalamar, Azeroth's First Warrior
Old Guard Retaliator
Required Level: 58 ➞ 55
Strength: 10 ➞ 8
Stamina: 28 ➞ 41
