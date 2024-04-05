This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
none of the above Achieves World First Sunken Temple - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
22 seconds ago
by
Rokman
none of the above, EU Guild on Wild Growth has achieved World First Sunken Temple on Season of Discovery! Utilizing a raid composition of mostly spellcasters, 9 Mages, 3 Hunters, 2 Warlocks. We've also included the Warcraft Logs of the kill below --
Warcraft Logs Sunken Temple
World First Kill Clip From
LexolasTV
POV
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post