none of the above Achieves World First Gnomeregan - Season of Discovery

Where are all the "20 Year old Content so it is not World First" Comments?^^ And everyone who is about to post this. Think about it. Is is a new Raid with new Bosses and all.
No mention of counterspell? Apparantly noone thought to interrupt the boss cast hence many wipes before the kill :D
What happened to the week lock?
What happened to guild names with proper capitalization?
only 2 drops per boss and now only 6 bosses? Loot felt terrible in BFD with 7 bosses and the pearl. This is even worse?
So guessing this will be the meta for the next month or so, zero melee, RIP! lol
lol interrupt