Nightmare Incursions Friendly Reputation Grants Each Class a Rune - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Rokman
With Phase 3 of Season of Discovery in full swing, players have discovered that reaching Friendly Reputation with the Emerald Wardens will unlock 1 Rune for every Class! Here's a breakdown of our guides and Class Rune Guides below --
Nightmare Incursions Guide Emerald Wardens Reputation Guide
Rune Rewards
Reaching Friendly with Emerald Wardens awards one rune for each class. You can see the list of them below.
Class
Item
Cost
Rune
Druid
Rune of Bloodshed
Gore
Hunter
Rune of Detonation
T.N.T.
Mage
Spell Notes: Molten Armor
Molten Armor
Paladin
Rune of the Hammer
Improved Hammer of Wrath
Priest
Nihilist Epiphany
Void Zone
Rogue
Rune of Alacrity
Cut to the Chase
Shaman
Rune of Burn
Burn
Warlock
Rune of Affliction
Unstable Affliction
Warrior
Rune of the Protector
Shield Mastery
Class Rune Guides for Season of Discovery
Druid Class Runes
Hunter Class Runes
Mage Class Runes
Paladin Class Runes
Priest Class Runes
Rogue Class Runes
Shaman Class Runes
Warlock Class Runes
Warrior Class Runes
