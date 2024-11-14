This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Nightmare Grove Loot - Updated Dragons of Nightmare Itemization in Season of Discovery Phase 6
Classic
Posted
2 hr 1 min ago
by
perculia
The Dragons of Nightmare have received itemization updates, as part of their Nightmare Grove refresh in Season of Discovery Phase 6. Here is a comparison of their loot from Classic Era and SoD.
Emeriss
Classic
SoD
Lethon
Classic
SoD
Taerar
Classic
SoD
Ysondre
Classic
SoD
Nightmare Dragon Shared Loot
Classic
SoD
