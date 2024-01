A Look at the Gnomeregan Raid Dungeon Location: Dun Morogh

Level: 40

Raid Size: 10

Bosses: 6Much like Black Fathom Deeps in Phase 2, Gnomeregan will be a 10-player raid dungeon consisting of six bosses–which includes one additional new boss. Each of the previous five bosses have been redesigned to present new challenges within the raid dungeon. This dungeon will also introduce a new world buff.